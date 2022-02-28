See Message

Jill Duggar Pregnant: ‘Counting On’ Star Expecting 3rd Child With Derrick Dillard After Miscarriage

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Fayetteville, AR - A solemn Anna Duggar exits court today after husband Josh was found guilty in child porn case. Josh Duggar could face up to 40 years in jail. Anna was with Duggar family members but not Jim Bob. Pictured: Anna Duggar BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The former reality TV star was immediately taken into custody after he was convicted, in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar, who was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each of the two counts when he's sentenced at a later dateJosh Duggar Child Pornography, United States - 09 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
After being ‘devasted’ by a heartbreaking miscarriage, Jill Duggar announced that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, are expecting a bundle of joy!

“We’ve been keeping a little secret!” wrote Jill Duggar in a Sunday (Feb . 27) blog post on the Dillard Family website. Jill, 30, revealed that she and Derick Dillard are expecting after being “devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss.” Since losing the baby in Oct. 2021, Jill and her husband “have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby.” Their prayers were answered since they are “re expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

“We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!” added Jill. She accompanied the good news with a photo of her and her family – husband Derick and sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4 –  holding up a balloon that spelled out “baby” as part of the good news. In the photo, Jill cradled her growing baby bump while her eldest, Israel, wore a black shirt with “Big” on the front. Samuel, matching his brother, sported a shirt reading “middle.”

Jill shared the joy of their third pregnancy – and the heartbreak of losing the child – in an Oct. 11 post on both the family Instagram and YouTube channel. “We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later, we started miscarrying,” she captioned the video about the early days of the pregnancy.

“We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” the family wrote on their website. “They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born.” Sadly, a few days after this reveal, Jill suffered a miscarriage. “Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” the family wrote.

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!” the couple wrote, after revealing that they picked “River” as a first name due to the abundance of “serene, beautiful” rivers in Arkansans and the various mentions of rivers in the Christian bible. “And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”