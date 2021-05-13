See Pics

Jill Duggar Wears Bathing Suits As She Gets Ready For Summer & Fans Love The ‘Modest’ Looks

jill duggar
TLC
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Reality star Jill Duggar has shared a series of snaps rocking modest swimsuits, featuring coverings over her midsection and shorts underneath.

Jill Duggar, 29, is getting summer ready! The TLC reality star took to Instagram on May 12 to share a series of snaps modeling modest swimwear looks from a business called ModLi. The mother-of-two, who shares kids Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with husband Derick Dillard, 32, posed in her backyard while rocking multiple floral tankini tops and cute, matching bottoms.

“Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year!,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing everything from a blue short-sleeved top with matching bike shorts, to a green tank top style tankini with a matching green skirt. When one follower said she looked “happy and cute,” Jill explained that she had enlisted Derick as her photographer, “I was looking at my hubby…he makes me smile.”

Another follower commented, “I’ve been looking for modest swimming outfits for so long thanks for sharing,” while one fan wrote, “I was looking for some modest swimwear inspiration and I think I just found it!!” The post came just a few days after Jill paid tribute to her hubby, who just graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law. “Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!” she captioned the post.

jill duggar

Meanwhile, Derick reflected on his education journey. “My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU’s School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law,” he wrote on Mother’s Day, while also shoutout to his mom and wife Jill. Fans of the former Counting On stars would know the name ‘Duggar’ has been in the news after Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with “knowingly receiving child pornography” and “knowingly possessing material that contained images of child pornography,”

Jill, who was one of her brother Josh’s molestation victims, released a statement alongside her husband. “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.” Jill admitted in a 2020 YouTube video that she was no longer as close as she once was with her 18 siblings and her parents. “There’s been some distancing there,” Jill shared. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”