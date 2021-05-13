Jill Duggar Wears Bathing Suits As She Gets Ready For Summer & Fans Love The ‘Modest’ Looks

Reality star Jill Duggar has shared a series of snaps rocking modest swimsuits, featuring coverings over her midsection and shorts underneath.

Jill Duggar, 29, is getting summer ready! The TLC reality star took to Instagram on May 12 to share a series of snaps modeling modest swimwear looks from a business called ModLi. The mother-of-two, who shares kids Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3, with husband Derick Dillard, 32, posed in her backyard while rocking multiple floral tankini tops and cute, matching bottoms.

“Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year!,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing everything from a blue short-sleeved top with matching bike shorts, to a green tank top style tankini with a matching green skirt. When one follower said she looked “happy and cute,” Jill explained that she had enlisted Derick as her photographer, “I was looking at my hubby…he makes me smile.”

Another follower commented, “I’ve been looking for modest swimming outfits for so long thanks for sharing,” while one fan wrote, “I was looking for some modest swimwear inspiration and I think I just found it!!” The post came just a few days after Jill paid tribute to her hubby, who just graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law. “Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Derick reflected on his education journey. “My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU’s School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law,” he wrote on Mother’s Day, while also shoutout to his mom and wife Jill. Fans of the former Counting On stars would know the name ‘Duggar’ has been in the news after Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with “knowingly receiving child pornography” and “knowingly possessing material that contained images of child pornography,”

Jill, who was one of her brother Josh’s molestation victims, released a statement alongside her husband. “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.” Jill admitted in a 2020 YouTube video that she was no longer as close as she once was with her 18 siblings and her parents. “There’s been some distancing there,” Jill shared. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”