Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Break Silence On Brother Josh’s Child Porn Charges: ‘We’re Heartbroken’

TLC
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth shared a joint message about Josh Duggar’s child pornography ‘accusations’ and revealed it ‘saddens’ them to their ‘core.’

Josh Duggar‘s sister Joy-Anna Duggar, 23, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 27, are speaking out about his child pornography charges for the first time as he awaits his trial. The reality stars shared the same message to their Instagram stories on May 8 and it revealed how “heartbroken” they are about the situation and also asked for “prayers.”

“The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core,” their message read. “We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited.”

“We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light,” it concluded.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth released a message about her brother Josh Duggar’s child porn charges on May 8. (TLC)

Joy-Anna and Austin’s message comes after Josh, 33, was arrested on Apr. 29 and eventually pleaded not guilty to two charges brought against him, including one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was released from jail on May 6 and was filmed leaving the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he was being held, by news cameras. One day before his release, a judge ruled that he must remain with third party custodians and “close friends”, Lacount and Maria Reber, and must stay in their home with GPS tracking.

He was also given “unlimited contact” with his six children, including Maryella Hope, 17 months, Mason Garrett, 3½, Meredith Grace, 5½, Marcus Anthony, 7½, Michael James, 9½, and Mackynzie Renée, 11, as long as his wife Anna Duggar, 32, who’s pregnant with their seventh child, is present. He may not, however, see any other minor child while waiting for his trial, including his many nieces and nephews.

If he’s convicted, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and fines that can equal $250,000 on each count, which means he could end up spending 40 years behind bars and paying a total of $500,000, according to a press release in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arkansas. His pretrial hearing is set to happen on July 1 and his trial will begin on July 6.