Claire Spivey: 5 Things About Woman, 19, Who’s Officially Courting Justin Duggar, 17

You can always ‘count on’ a Duggar to find love. Justin Duggar just announced he’s ‘courting’ 19-year-old Claire Spivey, so get the scoop on this new addition to the ‘Counting On’ family.

“Claire [Spivey] and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” 17-year-old Justin Duggar said in a preview of the season 11 finale of Counting On, per Us Weekly. In the clip, the teenage son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar gushed over his new girlfriend. “God brought Claire in my life, and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one.”

The young Counting On star and his new girlfriend have yet to make it Instagram official – because they may not even have Instagram accounts. There are two recently-made accounts that reportedly belong to Justin and Claire. However, neither has claimed ownership. The one allegedly belonging to Justin only has a single picture of himself on it. The one supposedly belonging to Claire has no posts at all. It is following a lot of Duggars, though. As the world gets ready for another Duggar romance, here’s what you need to know:

1. Her family has been close to the Duggar clan for decades. “Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year,” said Claire in the clip announcing their relationship.

2. She met Justin at a family conference. “Me and Claire met at a family conference, not too long ago,” Justin said in the preview of the Counting On finale. “Several months after, I talked with dad and asked if I could start a relationship with her.” After hearing that, it should come at no surprise to hear that Claire is just as religious as him. “I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future,” she said, per Us Weekly.

3. Justin broke the news of their courtship to his fam over video chat. While out in Texas, Justin joined a video conference call with some of his siblings to tell them the great news. “This is Claire, and we are now in an official relationship,” he said, which resulted in cheers from his family. Though some expressed concern that it might be “difficult” to start a relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin didn’t seem too worried. “Even though we can’t go out to eat all the time or maybe go bowling or something, I think there are other ways…just spending that quality time together, maybe it’s back at home with the family, we try to be creative and find other ways.”

4. She has “a lot of good qualities,” according to her new boyfriend. With love in his eyes, Justin gushed that his new girlfriend is heaven-sent. “Claire has a lot of good qualities, and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life,” he said. He also said that she’s “really outgoing” and “nice.”

5. She’s probably isn’t going to say “I Do” just yet. Knowing how Duggar “courtships” go, a public declaration of romance is quickly followed by an engagement which itself is soon followed by a wedding. Then, next thing you know, there’s a baby on the way. Justin – who is still technically a minor — won’t turn 18 until November 15. Justin was in Texas when he broke the news, and Texas Law Help reports that no one under the age of 18 can get married unless they have been emancipated. However, if the couple didn’t want to get married the two months before Justin turned 18, they could attempt to get hitched in his native Arkansas. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed legislation in 2019 that established that 17-year-olds can get married so long as the parents give their consent, per WREG.