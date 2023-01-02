Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Wissmann Welcome 1st Baby Together: We’re ‘Completely In Love’

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah Wissmann are now a family of three! The 24-year-old and his 26-year-old spouse took to Instagram to release a joint announcement of the birth of their first child, Brynley Noelle, who was born on Christmas. They also included a sweet photo of the two of them holding the bundle of joy.
“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in,” the caption for the post read.
The announcement comes just four months after their pregnancy announcement, which was also on social media. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Jeremiah, who has appeared on his family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, wrote alongside maternity photos. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”
Hannah also wrote her own message during the pregnancy announcement. “From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” she wrote, referring to her husband. “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”
Jeremiah and Hannah’s new baby comes nine months after they got married. They shared an epic photo of them at the wedding after saying “I do” and revealed their joy to their many Instagram followers. Their ceremony took place in Nebraska and Hannah also shared some videos from the big day in her Instagram story.
The lovebirds first went public with their romance in Oct. 2021 and by Jan. 2022, they were engaged. “She said YES!!!!” the future groom wrote on Jan. 6. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”