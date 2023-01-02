Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Wissmann Welcome 1st Baby Together: We’re ‘Completely In Love’

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah Wissmann are now a family of three! The 24-year-old and his 26-year-old spouse took to Instagram to release a joint announcement of the birth of their first child, Brynley Noelle, who was born on Christmas. They also included a sweet photo of the two of them holding the bundle of joy.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in,” the caption for the post read.

The announcement comes just four months after their pregnancy announcement, which was also on social media. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” Jeremiah, who has appeared on his family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, wrote alongside maternity photos. “The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”