Jason Duggar Insists He’ll ‘Never Stop Loving’ Brother Josh & Says Judge’s Ruling Is ‘Fair’

After his brother, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to more than twelve years in prison for possessing child porn, Jason Duggar said he'll continue to love Josh and hopes he 'brings about a change in his life.'

May 27, 2022 10:45AM EDT
“Yesterday my oldest brother was sentenced to 151 months, around 12 1/2 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography,” Jason “Jase” Duggar wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (May 26), a day after Josh Duggar learned his fate following his child pornography charge. “In my opinion,” wrote Jase, 22, “Judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed.”

“My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made. His actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Savior’s name!! Joshua’s poor decisions have greatly effected [sic] those around him, in particular his wife, seven children, and our family as a whole,” continued Jase. “With that said, I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me, so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings! My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!”

Josh, 34, received 151 months – 12.5 years, approximately – for his December 2021 conviction of two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. Josh also received 20 years of supervised release and a $10,000 fine. He’s also banned from having unsupervised visits with his seven kids (who currently range in age from seven months to twelve years). “The Defendant shall have no unsupervised contact with minors. If there is a concern about the potential for inadvertent contact with a minor at a particular place, function, or event, then the Defendant shall get approval from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, function, or event,” according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

“We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over,” Jill Duggar and her husband,  Derick Dillard, wrote on their personal blog following the sentencing. “The Bible clearly states that God affects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity. … Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to re-offend.”

