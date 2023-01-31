Jinger Duggar Hasn’t Seen ‘True Change’ In Brother Josh Since His Arrest: I ‘Pray For The Victims’

Eight months after Josh Duggar's sentencing, his sister, Jinger Duggar, revealed that she hasn't seen a 'true change' in him during a new interview on Jan. 31.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 31, 2023 10:33PM EST
jinger duggar
View gallery
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Fayetteville, AR - A solemn Anna Duggar exits court today after husband Josh was found guilty in child porn case. Josh Duggar could face up to 40 years in jail. Anna was with Duggar family members but not Jim Bob. Pictured: Anna Duggar BACKGRID USA 9 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TLC

Family drama! Nearly one year after 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, 34, was convicted and sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography, his sister, Jinger Duggar, 29, spoke out about him during a new interview on Tuesday (watch below). “I think that part of this story that I’m telling is you can’t put up all of these outward standards and rules and say that’s going to do anything. It’s not,” she said during the Tamron Hall Show. “Your heart has to be changed from the inside out and only Jesus can truly change that.” Jinger followed up that statement with her current thoughts on Josh’s behavior. “That’s not something I saw in my brother,” the TV personality added. “He’s not truly changed. So until God does that, it’s only what God can do.”

While speaking on the show, the 29-year-old also clarified that she has not spoken to Josh “in years.” When Tamron Hall, 52, asked Jinger to comment further on Josh’s “change” she claimed that she wasn’t aware of his “journey” today. “I would leave that to whatever journey he’s on right now I don’t know,” Jinger continued. “I haven’t spoken to him in years.” In addition, Josh’s younger sister revealed what her prayers were for her brother. “I just would pray that he would be truly broken over what he’s done, but I just pray for the victims and their families,” she said.

As previously mentioned, Jinger’s interview comes eight months after Josh was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. The 34-year-old was sentenced in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, AR on May 25, 2022. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife at the time, it was revealed that Josh received 151 months of imprisonment, 20 years supervised release, and a $10,000.00 fine. The father-of-seven was found guilty on Dec. 9, 2021, after a jury deliberated for over seven hours.

josh duggar
Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison in May 2022. (Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock)

Josh was charged in April 2021 after a federal Homeland Security agent testified that Josh’s work computer contained “pornographic images showing the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers.” At the time, the former TV star pleaded not guilty. Josh was previously on TLC’s Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting. He is married to Anna Duggar, 34, with whom he shares seven kids with. Their children include: Mackynzie Renée, 13, Michael James, 11, Marcus Anthony, 9, Meredith Grace, 7, Mason Garrett, 5, Maryella Hope, 3, and Madyson Lily, 1.

After Josh’s release from prison, he will be required to have the supervision of a parole officer for 20 years, according to PEOPLE. In addition, the convicted sex offender is “prohibited from any unsupervised contact with minors,” including his own seven kids. On Jan. 21, a source close to the inmate claimed to The US Sun that his wife visits him often. “We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly. I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else,” they said earlier this month.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad