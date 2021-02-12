‘To All The Boys 3’: 5 Key Moments From The Final Film — How It Ends & More

The final ‘To All The Boys’ movie is now available, and we’re all wondering: how did it end? From Lara Jean and Peter’s fate to their college future, here are the top 5 moments of ‘Always and Forever.’

The To All The Boys movies have been such a bright spot since the very first one was released in 2018. Netflix is completing the fan-favorite trilogy with To All The Boys: Always and Forever, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novel. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back one last time as the beloved Lara Jean and Peter.

There are a number of memorable moments in To All The Boys 3. Lara Jean and Peter both make major decisions regarding their future together. From a break up to a make up to how the movie ends, HollywoodLife has rounded up the 5 key moments from the third To All The Boys movie.

1. Lara Jean & Peter end up together.

There’s no way To All The Boys could have ended everything with Lara Jean and Peter not together. After a brief breakup (more on that later), Lara Jean and Peter find their way back to each other. Peter plans the ultimate romantic gesture that’s perfect for Lara Jean after Dan and Trina’s wedding. When she walks back into the reception room, she finds her high school yearbook. Peter has signed it this time and has written his own personal love letter. The letter reads:

“Dear Lara Jean, you told me to write something memorable, so here it is, my memory of the first time I met you or, as you like to call it, our meet-cute. It was sixth-grade assembly. You were sitting in the row in front of me, and your name was written on your backpack in glittery letters. Principal Cho called you up on stage to receive an attendance award, and your hair got caught in your chair. I helped you untangle it, and you smiled at me. My heart did a somersault in my chest. I didn’t know hearts could do that. I had no clue then that you would become who you are now, the most important person in my life. Sometimes, I can’t believe how lucky I am that you chose me. We’ve been through so much together, Lara Jean, and I never should have doubted that we’d get through this too. But, I got scared and I hurt you. I am so, so sorry. Of course, you should go to New York. You should do all the things you want to do. I never want to be the guy holding you back. I want to be the one by your side. It won’t always be easy, but I want to do whatever it takes to make this work. because that’s what you do when you love someone. And besides, if you’re gonna be together forever, then four years of college isn’t such a big deal. If you agree, then please consider this our new contract. I will love you, Lara Jean. Always and forever.”

He shows up at the wedding. She loves the new contract, and they sign it together. They share a dance, just the two of them, and later make love. Fast forward a few months after graduation, Lara Jean is in New York City. “I know what most people are thinking. Two kids, 3,000 miles apart for four years? No way. They’ll never make it. But we’re not like those other couples. We’re Lara Jean and Peter. And besides, you know one thing 3,000 miles is good for? Writing love letters,” Lara Jean’s voice says in the final moments of the film.

2. Lara Jean & Peter break up.

The stress of college reaches a breaking point after prom. Lara Jean and Peter start to make out in her room, and they’re about to have sex. Peter stops them and admits “something just doesn’t feel right.” He wonders why she decided to want to do this on prom night. “‘Cause I want to feel close to you. And ever since I told you about NYU, you’ve been acting really distant.” Peter asks her whether or not the only reason she wants to have sex is because she’s feeling insecure. Lara Jean says that’s not what she means.

Things snowball from there. “You literally chose to go as far away from me as possible,” Peter tells her. “I think we both know what 3,000 miles is gonna do to us.” He brings up her box full of his notes to her. Peter thinks she’s saying goodbye with it. Lara Jean says being with him is all she’s ever wanted. “Then why aren’t you going to Berkeley?” he asks. She quickly responds that it’s because she fell in love with New York, but it doesn’t change the way she feels about him. Peter wants to rip off the band-aid and end it now. “I love you,” Lara Jean cries. Peter says, “Not enough, apparently.”

3. Peter’s estranged dad returns.

Peter’s dad shows up at the bowling alley while Lara Jean and Peter are on a date. He gets off on the wrong foot right away by calling Lara Jean “Laura” by accident. Mr. Kavinsky asks Peter if he’s given any thought to dinner. Peter says he’s busy, but Mr. Kavinsky insists. He wants to see Peter before he goes off to college. Peter gets a glimpse of Mr. Kavinsky’s new family, and he quickly bolts from the bowling alley.

While they’re driving home, Lara Jean tries to talk to Peter about his dad. She says that she’ll go with him to dinner with his dad. Peter is still leaning on not going. Lara Jean explains that if she could spend one more night with her mom she would. “It’s different, LJ,” Peter says. “Your mom didn’t leave you. Not by choice.” Peter tells Lara Jean that when he thinks about his dad, he thinks about he hates him and misses him. “There is nothing worse than not being chosen,” Peter admits. Lara Jean sweetly replies, “I choose you, Peter Kavinsky.”

Peter does end up meeting his dad at the diner, and it’s one of Noah’s strongest scenes to date. Mr. Kavinsky tries to make small talk, but Peter tells him that he doesn’t want him to “do the thing where you act like you want to be my dad.” Mr. Kavinsky admits he’s trying to make amends after being so absent in Peter’s life. “I want to be part of your life,” Mr. Kavinsky tells his son. Peter thinks it’s a little too late for all of that. Mr. Kavinsky knows he screwed up and wants to atone. “I didn’t try hard enough,” Mr. Kavinsky says. “I should have tried harder to be your dad and I didn’t. If you love somebody, that’s what you do. You try to do everything you can. I love you, Peter.” Even though he is given an out, Peter chooses to say and talk to his dad.

4. Lara Jean’s big college decision.

As high school nears its end, Lara Jean is conflicted about where she wants to go to college. She doesn’t get into Stanford, where Peter is going on a lacrosse scholarship, and settles on Berkeley. However, after a school trip to New York City, Lara Jean realizes her love for the Big Apple and decides she wants to go to New York University. When she gets back from NYC, Lara Jean breaks the news to Peter at the diner. “I really feel like I belong there,” Lara Jean says about NYU. She admits she feels like she’ll “regret” it if she doesn’t take a chance on NYU. Peter still thinks Lara Jean will transfer after one year, but LJ sets him straight. “I’m not sure I’m going to want to transfer,” she says. Peter tells Lara Jean that he’s fine with the decision, but his face says otherwise.

5. The Covey family trip to South Korea.

The movie begins with Lara Jean, Margot, Kitty, Dan, and Trina going to South Korea over spring break. It’s a great bonding trip for the sisters. Dan also reveals to the girls that he wants to ask Trina to marry him. There’s a particularly poignant moment when the Covey girls go to find the love lock their mother left years ago. Dan says that their mother wrote a wish and never told him what it said. Lara Jean finds the lock and it reads, “For the rest of my life.” The Coveys connect their own lock to Eve’s that reads, “For the rest of our lives.”