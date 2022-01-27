Excl Details

Brenda Song’s 8 Carat Engagement Ring Cost More Than $300,000, Jeweler Confirms

brenda song
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin go shopping in Studio City. Pictured: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Former child star, Macaulay Culkin and actress Brenda Song were photographed in Paris during Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Macaulay and Brenda were spotted out shopping at Monoprix retail store, Macaulay gifted his girlfriend a giant Teddy Bear. SHOT ON 11/21 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song have their hands full with luggage while leaving their apartment in Paris to go to the Roissy CDG airport. The former child star recently made headlines after changing his middle name to 'Macaulay Culkin.' Pictured: Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 39th birthday with a fun day out at Disneyland with his girlfriend Brenda Song . The pair were seen having a great time enjoying snacks and riding the Incredicoaster multiple times. Macaulay kept a low profile and wore a bandana on his head. He and Brenda looked adorable as they made made funny faces while riding the rollercoaster. They enjoys snacks and rode many of the rides in California Adventure including the Soaring over the World and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Macaulay was seen wearing a fanny pack with a VIP DISNEY TOURS pin on it. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA490695_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Macaulay Culkin proposed to his girlfriend of almost five years with a gorgeous ring that likely costed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Brenda Song33, and Macaulay Culkin, 41, went public with their engagement on Wednesday January 26. The Dollface actress also debuted her stunning new engagement ring in a photo from People, and the ring looks absolutely gorgeous. The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he estimated that Brenda’s engagement ring was worth “a whopping $300,000.”

Mac and Brenda just went public with their engagement on Wednesday. ( London Entertainment / SplashNew)

Brenda’s ring is absolutely gorgeous, as The Diamond Pro CEO raved over the amount of care that probably went into designing the diamond. “A ring with this size diamond probably took a lot of careful planning to design. To find a beautiful diamond at 8 to 10 carats is much tougher than with lower carat weight. With a celebrity couple like this, I have no doubt that plenty of precise design and selection went into this breathtaking ring,” he said, before giving his expert evaluation.

The Home Alone star and his longtime girlfriend got engaged shortly after Brenda gave birth to the pair’s first child Dakota in April 2021. The pair sweetly named their son after Macaulay’s late sister, who died in 2008 at age 29 in a car accident. When Brenda and Macaulay announced their baby boy’s birth in a statement to Esquire, they couldn’t seem happier to be new parents. “We’re overjoyed,” they said.  Since Dakota’s birth, they’ve been seen out and about few times, and it looks like the pair have taken to parenting naturally, like when they were spotted pushing Dakota in a carriage, while out shopping in October 2021!

Related Gallery

Brenda Song -- Photos

AMPHIBIA - Beloved Disney Channel star, popular actress Brenda Song poses at Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., March 27, 2019, while celebrating her birthday at the theme park. Song will voice the lead role in "Amphibia," a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series premiering this summer on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. (Disneyland Resort/Joshua Sudock) BRENDA SONG
Brenda Song 2014 FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party, Los Angeles, America - 13 Jan 2014
Brenda Song CBS 'Pure Genius' Panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour, Day 14, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Aug 2016

Brenda and Mac have been together since 2017! (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The couple started dating back in 2017, when they met in Thailand while filming the movie Changeland with Macaulay’s frequent collaborator Seth Green. Mac admitted that he and The Suite Life actress were trying to have a baby in a February 2020 interview with Esquire. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,'” he said at the time.

 