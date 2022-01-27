Brenda Song’s 8 Carat Engagement Ring Cost More Than $300,000, Jeweler Confirms

Macaulay Culkin proposed to his girlfriend of almost five years with a gorgeous ring that likely costed hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Brenda Song, 33, and Macaulay Culkin, 41, went public with their engagement on Wednesday January 26. The Dollface actress also debuted her stunning new engagement ring in a photo from People, and the ring looks absolutely gorgeous. The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he estimated that Brenda’s engagement ring was worth “a whopping $300,000.”

Brenda’s ring is absolutely gorgeous, as The Diamond Pro CEO raved over the amount of care that probably went into designing the diamond. “A ring with this size diamond probably took a lot of careful planning to design. To find a beautiful diamond at 8 to 10 carats is much tougher than with lower carat weight. With a celebrity couple like this, I have no doubt that plenty of precise design and selection went into this breathtaking ring,” he said, before giving his expert evaluation.

The Home Alone star and his longtime girlfriend got engaged shortly after Brenda gave birth to the pair’s first child Dakota in April 2021. The pair sweetly named their son after Macaulay’s late sister, who died in 2008 at age 29 in a car accident. When Brenda and Macaulay announced their baby boy’s birth in a statement to Esquire, they couldn’t seem happier to be new parents. “We’re overjoyed,” they said. Since Dakota’s birth, they’ve been seen out and about few times, and it looks like the pair have taken to parenting naturally, like when they were spotted pushing Dakota in a carriage, while out shopping in October 2021!

The couple started dating back in 2017, when they met in Thailand while filming the movie Changeland with Macaulay’s frequent collaborator Seth Green. Mac admitted that he and The Suite Life actress were trying to have a baby in a February 2020 interview with Esquire. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,'” he said at the time.