Macaulay Culkin’s Girlfriend Brenda Song Cradles Their Newborn Son In 1st Pics Since Baby’s Birth

EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 39th birthday with a fun day out at Disneyland with his girlfriend Brenda Song . The pair were seen having a great time enjoying snacks and riding the Incredicoaster multiple times. Macaulay kept a low profile and wore a bandana on his head. He and Brenda looked adorable as they made made funny faces while riding the rollercoaster.
Brenda Song was spotted walking with her newborn son Dakota in a carrier that was strapped to her chest as well as her mother Mai during a stroll in Los Angeles.

Brenda Song, 33, held her brand new baby boy Dakota close to her during a recent outing just one month since his birth. The actress, who shares her son with Macaulay Culkin, 40, was photographed in Los Angeles, CA with her mom Mia, 55, who also joined her for the stroll, for the first time as a parent and looked comfortable and relaxed as the tot was in a leopard print carrier that was strapped to her chest. She wore an oversized white and gray plaid top and flared out cream-colored pants as well as a black Louis Vuitton bucket hat and white sneakers. Check out the pics HERE!

Little Dakota was also in a bucket hat like his mom. It had a blue, white, and brown checkered pattern and he stayed close with his face always facing inward during the walk. Mia looked stylish in her own long black sleeveless dress and black sandals, giving off a perfect warm weather vibe.

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their son Dakota in Apr. (BACKGRID)

Brenda and her mom’s latest outing comes after she and Macaulay made headlines for the birth of Dakota on Apr. 5. It was quite the surprise for the public since the couple kept the pregnancy under wraps, but they were sure to express their happiness in a statement on Apr. 12. “We’re overjoyed,” they said about the arrival of their first child.

It was also revealed that the baby boy’s name has special meaning. Dakota is the name of Macaulay’s late sister, who passed away in 2018, and although he doesn’t often talk about the incident publicly, the namesake move clearly indicates how much she means to him.

Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin started dating in 2017. (BACKGRID)

Brenda and Macaulay first started dating in 2017 and have often gushed over each other in interviews. In Feb. 2020, Mack revealed they were trying for a baby.  “We practice a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating,'” he told Esquire.