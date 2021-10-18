See Pic

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Take Son Dakota Shopping In Rare New Pic 6 Mos. After His Birth

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song took son Dakota on a grocery store run in Los Angeles! The parents pushed the little tot in a stroller.

Six months after welcoming their baby boy, new parents Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out for some groceries with son Dakota over the weekend. The two were spotted pushing Dakota in a stroller in the parking lot of a Whole Foods in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song step out for groceries with son Dakota in Los Angeles on October 17 (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The parents offered a masterclass in prints: Macaulay, 41, wore a printed blue and green button-up t-shirt, while Brenda, 33, looked stylish in a leopard print jacket. Both actors finished their outfits with black pants, tennis shoes, and black surgical COVID-19 masks. Little Dakota could be seen in miniature sneakers.

Macaulay and Brenda welcomed Dakota in April. They named their first child after Macaulay’s late sister, who died at the age of 29 after she was struck by a car in December 2008. In a statement issued to Esquire following the arrival of Dakota, the couple said they were “overjoyed.” The duo have been dating since 2017 after meeting on set of their 2019 comedy drama film Changeland.

In an interview with Esquire in February 2020, the Home Alone star said the two have been trying to start a family. “We practice a lot,” he told the magazine. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

The Dollface actress gushed about her partner, whom she refers to as Mack, in his Esquire interview. “You can’t be around him and not be happy,” Brenda said. “People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that.”

“And that, to me, is an incredibly sexy quality,” she continued. “He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.” The two are generally pretty low key about their relationship, with public declarations of love and Instagram snapshots few and far in between. But in August 2020, Brenda shared a rare snapshot of the two on Instagram (above) in matching pajamas to wish her boyfriend a happy 40th birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” she wrote. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. . . My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”