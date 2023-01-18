Richard Gere, 73, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, Look So In Love During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva stunned on the red carpet for a screening of his latest film Maybe I Do in the Big Apple on Tuesday, January 17. The actor, 73, and publicist, 39, were all smiles as they posed for photos at the showing of the new rom-com. The pair sweetly smiled at each other as they looked into one another’s eyes, before smiling for more red carpet photos.

Richard sported a black suit with a blue shirt underneath it. He was a little laidback, not wearing a tie and leaving his top few buttons undone for the New York City screening. Meanwhile, his wife looked beautiful as she wore a flowing red dress and accessorized with a diamond necklace and some dangling earrings. Richard also posed for a few shots with his co-stars, including Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and writer-director Michael Jacobs.

The new movie also stars Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, and Luke Bracey. It features a young couple (Emma and Luke) who decide to introduce their parents (Richard, Diane, Susan, and William), when what was supposed to be a casual dinner leads to a lot of drama, as seen in the trailer. The movie is expected to be released on January 27.

Richard and Alejandra have been married since 2018, and they have two sons Alexander, 3, and a younger son, 2, whose name has not been revealed. Alejandra occasionally posts cute photos of their children on her Instagram. The whole family shared an extra sweet holiday card back in December.

Alejandra is the Chicago star’s third wife. He has often been romantically linked to a ton of major celebrities throughout his career. Before tying the not with the publicist and activist, he had been married to actress Carey Lowell, who he shares his son Homer with, from 2002 to 2016. Before his marriage to Carey, he was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.