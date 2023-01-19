Benjamin Keough’s Grave Reportedly Being Moved To Make Room For Lisa Marie Presley

It’s been one week since singer Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, and her passing remains heartbreaking for many. Following the somber news last week, Page Six reported that her son, Benjamin Keough‘s grave will be moved so that Lisa can be buried at the Graceland Estate in Tennessee. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” the outlet’s source claimed on Jan. 19. In addition, a rep for the late 54-year-old’s rep told the outlet that his grave would only be “slightly” moved. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lisa’s rep for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Lisa’s final resting place at her father, Elvis Presley‘s former home was confirmed by Lisa’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, via her rep on Jan. 13. In addition to being laid to rest aside her son, who tragically died in July 2020, the “Lights Out” singer will be buried next to the “King of Rock and Roll” himself. As many already know, Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, due to cardiac arrest.

As mentioned above, the news of Benjamin’s grave being moved comes just one week after his mom’s death. The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, 77, died after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles. Hours after she was hospitalized, Priscilla confirmed the news of her daughter’s passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the 77-year-old said at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Along with news of her son’s grave being moved, it was also reported that Lisa’s grave was being prepared at Graceland on Jan. 18 (see photos here). There were construction cones and flowers spotted at the burial site on Wednesday, along with construction workers preparing Lisa’s final resting place. Not only are Elvis and Benjamin buried there, but several others of the Presley family are laid to rest at Graceland including Elvis’ father, Vernon, mother, Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae.

During her life, Lisa was a successful singer known for her hit songs “Dirty Laundry”, “Idiot”, “I’ll Figure It Out”, and more. Aside from her work as a musician, the beauty was also a mother to four kids including Riley, 33, Benjamin, and twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14. Lisa welcomed her twins with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, 61, who she was married to from 2006 until they separated in 2016 (their divorce was finalized in 2021. She was previously married to late singer Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, along to actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. Her first marriage was to Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994.