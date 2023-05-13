Priscilla Presley Says Legal Feud With Granddaughter Riley Keough’ Is A Bunch Of BS’: Watch

Priscilla Presley says her ongoing legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over late Lisa Marie Presley‘s estate is “a bunch of BS.” The ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, 77, made the comments at an airport as a photographer asked if she and granddaughter Riley would “come together on things” — she also said, “yes” when asked if she and Riley, 33, are “on good terms” in the video filmed on Saturday, May 13, which can be seen via FOX News.

Since Lisa Marie — who was the only child of Elvis — passed on January 12, 2023, there’s been legal tension over her estate, which mainly consists of Graceland and 15% of Elvis Presley Enterprises (the other 85% belongs to Authentic Brand Group). While Priscilla was apparently named in a previous version of Lisa Marie’s will — saying that she would be a trustee of her estate along with a former business manager in the event of her death — she replaced her mother and the manager with her two oldest kids, Riley, now 33, and Benjamin Keough, who died at 27 in 2020, in 2016. Lisa Marie is also mother to twins Harper and Finley, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Per legal documents, Priscilla seems to be questioning Lisa Marie’s amended 2016 will, which makes Riley the sole trustee following the death of her brother Benjamin. Specifically, Priscilla has cited “fraud” on the updated “living trust” — despite it being confirmed after Lisa Marie’s death that Riley and her two sisters (who are not yet of age) would receive Graceland. Amid the legal battle, it’s been reported that Priscilla and Riley are not talking.

“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla said in a statement on what would have been Lisa Marie’s 55th birthday, asking fans to “ignore the noise” in a second, separate statement to People magazine. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” she said.

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest at home and being rushed to a Los Angeles Hospital, where she later passed.