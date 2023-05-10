Priscilla Presley Seen On Rare Public Outing Amid Battle With Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie’s Estate

Priscilla Presley looked like she was in a good mood as she met up with some friends for dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 10. The outing came as the actress, 77, is in the midst of a reported legal battle with her granddaughter Riley Keough, 33, over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, five months after the singer-songwriter died in January.

Priscilla sported a dark outfit as she exited the restaurant and a hand through her deep red hair. She sported a red, collared shirt with a polka-dot design on it, leggings, and a light jacket. She carried a black leather purse and the cash was also seen in her hand. She was also photographed while chatting with her friends, after leaving the restaurant.

Since Lisa’s passing in January, Priscilla and Riley have been battling over the late singer-songwriter’s estate. Priscilla reportedly filed paperwork citing “fraud” on Lisa’s trust, challenging her granddaughter. After the filing, Priscilla released a statement on what would’ve been her 55th birthday, and she said that she hoped that the family would stick together. “My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” she said. Priscilla also called for fans to “ignore the noise” in another statement to People a few days later, where she spoke about Lisa’s late father Elvis Presley. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” she said.

After Priscilla’s statements, it was reported that there’d been a rift between Riley and her grandmother, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” the outlet said in February. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

Despite months of reports, Priscilla’s son from another marriage, Navarone Garibaldi, insisted that Riley and Priscilla are “fine,” and claimed that they were all getting along in an interview with The US Sun. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good,” he said.