Priscilla Presley’s Son Reacts To Rumors Of Feud Over Late Lisa Marie’s Estate: ‘All Good’

The family is all right! At least that’s what Priscilla Presley‘s son, Navarone Garibaldi, 36, reportedly told his followers during an Instagram live earlier this week, per The US Sun. “They are fine,” the Them Guns frontman said regarding the rumored feud between his mother and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, 33. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good.” Soon after Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died on Jan. 12, reports surfaced that Riley and her grandmother had some drama over the late singer’s estate.

Navarone, who Priscilla welcomed with her ex, Marco Garibaldi, 68, also took to Instagram on Apr. 3, to reveal that he had dinner with the 77-year-old sometime last week. “Dressed up for dinner with my mama last week..,” he captioned the dapper selfie. In the comments section of the post, the 36-year-old also answered a few fan questions and hinted about seeing Lisa Marie’s daughter. “You look amazing! Did you take pictures with your mom or Riley,” a fan asked, to which he replied, “maybe [wink face emoji.”

Two weeks after the daughter of the late Elvis Presley passed, reports surfaced that claimed Priscilla was “challenging” the details of the trust, as reported by The New York Post, on Jan. 27. The outlet reported that Priscilla was reportedly claiming “fraud” after the trust documents revealed she and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, could be removed as trustees. The late “Lights Out” hitmaker reportedly executed a “revocable living trust” on Jan. 29, 1993, however, she later “amended and completely restated” it in Jan. 2010. At that time, The Naked Gun star claimed that was when her daughter named her mother and Barry as trustees. If the alleged amendment in the trust is found to not be “fraudulent”, then Riley and the her late brother Benjamin Keough would be named the sole trustees.

After those reports came to light, it was later speculated that Priscilla and the Daisy Jones and The Six star were not on speaking terms, however, her grandma disputed this. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” Priscilla’s statement to PEOPLE read on Feb. 3. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.” She later asked everyone to “ignore the noise”, seemingly referencing the ongoing rumors of her feud with her granddaughter.

As many know, Lisa Marie tragically died on Jan. 12, after suffering from cardiac arrest. She is survived by her mother, Riley, and her twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 14. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla’s statement at AP News read at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Lisa was officially laid to rest at her father’s Graceland Estate on Jan. 22.