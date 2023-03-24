‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Season 2: Is It Happening? Here’s What We Know

Daisy Jones & The Six’s first season came to an end on March 24.

The ending of the season featured changes from the book.

The EPs have discussed a second season.

Daisy Jones & The Six has been an incredible and emotional ride from start to finish. The show made the leap from book to screen with an all-star cast that embodied the characters we know and love perfectly. The final 2 episodes of the show’s first season dropped on March 24.

The lingering question remains: will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six? While the series told the full story of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, that’s not to say the show couldn’t continue on and expand on TJR’s material. HollywoodLife has all the latest news about Daisy Jones & The Six season 2.

Will There Be A Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2?

That’s still to be determined. Prime Video has not announced any plans for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 as of the season finale air date. The streaming service has billed the show as a “limited series,” but there have been limited series that have gotten more than one season before.

The showrunners are open to the possibility of a second season. “I think that would be amazing,” Scott Neustadter told Variety. “If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to do that. Leave the door open. Why not? If people enjoy what you’re doing and want more of it, that’s not a bad problem.”

Will Graham added, “We had the most amazing time making the show. For me, that question goes back to Taylor and if she has another chapter for these characters in her head. If we got an opportunity to do it, I think, no question, everyone involved in the show would show up with bells on.”

Scott previously told Town & Country, “There could be more story to tell if that was something people wanted, but time will tell if there’s any interest in such a thing.” Over the course of the first season, the show has become a phenomenon. Daisy Jones & The Six has dominated social media and the music charts with the release of Aurora.

How Did Daisy Jones & The Six End?

The ending of Daisy Jones & The Six’s first season featured some changes from Taylor’s novel. The most notable change is Billy showing up at Daisy’s door at the end of the finale. In the book, Camila writes to her daughters and tells them to have Billy give Daisy a call when he’s ready. “Tell your father I said at the very least, the two of them owe a song,” Camila writes.

The show features Camila saying these in one of her final interviews for Julia’s documentary. She also tells Daisy to answer Billy’s call. In the show’s final moments, Billy walks up to Daisy’s door. She answers when he knocks with a smile on her face. The book leaves it open to interpretation as to whether or not Daisy and Billy’s lives will intersect again, but the show gives us confirmation that they do.

“I feel like the version of this story that ends in the most hopeful way is that they’re going to try to see what it feels like to be in the same room again, after all that time,” Scott told Variety. “And I don’t think we know how that’s gonna go. The ending kind of leaves the door open for a continuation. I feel like there’s a pretty satisfying conclusion, but at the same time, there are some questions that go unanswered.”

What Could Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2 Be About?

The show did tell a complete version of Taylor’s bestselling novel. If the show does continue, it will be in uncharted territory as the writers expand on her material. A second season could pick up in 1997 after Billy shows up at Daisy’s door after 20 years apart.

Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 could explore the band’s reaction to Julia’s documentary. They all made revelations about their time together on camera. Daisy and Billy aren’t the only ones that have a lot of catching up to do. Who wouldn’t want to see Graham and Karen speaking for the first time in 20 years after their relationship fell apart? Karen admitted in the documentary that she did truly love Graham. How would he handle that information?

The series features the interviews taking place 20 years later and not 40 years like in the book. Since there’s still so much interest in the band, they could come together for a reunion performance or tour, which is what really inspired the book in the first place.

Will possibly hinted at season 2 in a response to a fan on Twitter saying that Daisy and Billy “should have been way older when they reunited.” Will responded, “Wonder why we did that.”

Wonder why we did that — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) March 24, 2023

TJR previously revealed in a piece for Hello Sunshine that Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance reunion show, which took place in 1997 (ahem), inspired her to write Daisy Jones & The Six. When she wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, she always looked to that performance between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh,” she wrote.

What About Spinoffs?

The Taylor Jenkins Reid literary universe doesn’t stop with Daisy Jones & The Six. All four of her Hollywood-centered books — The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & The Six, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto Is Back — are all connected.

In addition to Daisy Jones & The Six, two more of TJR’s books are getting the adaptation treatment. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is currently in the works as a film at Netflix, and a Malibu Rising series is in development at Hulu. With the success of Daisy Jones, you can likely expect these adaptations to have updates very soon.