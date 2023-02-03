Priscilla Presley Slams ‘Noise’ Amid Lisa Marie Presley Trust Battle

Following the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, last month, Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, reacted to the reports that she has challenged Lisa’s trust. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” the 77-year-old’s statement to PEOPLE read on Feb. 3. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.” Later on in the statement, the red-haired beauty told people to “ignore the noise”, seemingly referencing the above reports.

“This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out,” Priscilla concluded. “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.” It’s important to note that the Dallas alum did not mention someone’s name specifically, but she did call out their actions. She made a comment about, “an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family.”

As previously mentioned, the mother-of-two‘s statement comes one week after The New York Post reported that Priscilla had challenged her late daughter’s trust. In the docs obtained by the outlet, Priscilla had reportedly discovered an amendment that would “eliminate” both her and Lisa’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees. In addition, the Presley matriarch reportedly asked a judge “to declare the allegedly fraudulent amendment invalid” along with claiming, “multiple reasons why it could be a fraud.” HollywoodLife contacted Presley’s reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

About four days following the “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker’s sudden passing, it was also revealed that her daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 14, would inherit Elvis’ Graceland estate. If the above contesting of the trust is accurate, it would leave Riley as the sole heir of the trust. Lisa was also the mother to a son, Benjamin Keough, who sadly died on July 12, 2020. The late 54-year-old founded The Elvis Presley Trust in 1993, about 16 years after the rock n’ roll star’s death. Later, Lisa started a new trust after the one she inherited from her dad dissolved on her 25th birthday.

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla died on Jan. 12, following a cardiac arrest at her home in California. At the time of her passing, Priscilla released a statement to AP confirming the somber news. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her statement read. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Lisa’s death also took place just days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards alongside her mom and Elvis star Austin Butler on Jan. 10.