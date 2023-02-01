Priscilla Presley Says She Hopes To ‘Keep Family Together’ As She Honors Late Lisa Marie On Her Birthday

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter on what would have been her 55th birthday. The famous ex-wife of Elvis Presley marked the former couple’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley’s, big day on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a heartbreaking statement following the singer’s untimely death last month. “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday,” Priscilla began. “My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” she added, referencing Lisa Marie’s three daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14.

Priscilla continued with a shout out to her son, Lisa’s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.” She concluded the emotional message, “We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

The birthday message comes only a few days after Priscilla challenged Lisa Marie’s will, which states that her trust — comprised of the Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis’ estate — would be left to her three daughters, as Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. Priscilla is claiming a 2010 amendment to Lisa Marie’s will, which makes Priscilla a co-trustee alongside her former business manager Barry Siegel, is still “the authoritative and controlling document,” while claiming a 2016 amendment, which ousted Priscill and Barry as co-trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie’s children, is invalid.

Meanwhile, at Lisa Marie’s memorial on Jan. 22, Priscilla delivered an emotional eulogy, praising her talented daughter in front of family and friends. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many,” the Dallas alum began. “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'” she continued. “‘Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I’ll do my best.'”