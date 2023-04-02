Priscilla Presley Steps Out In The U.K. Amid Legal Drama With Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley, 77, looked fashionable during a recent outing in the U.K. The former wife of the late Elvis Presley was photographed wearing a black and blue patterned lace dress under a long black coat and black heels as she left the Lowry Hotel over the weekend. She had her long dark red hair down and carried a black purse as she also showed off flattering makeup.

Priscilla’s new outing comes as she continues her U.K. talking tour. It’s also in the midst of her reported legal battle over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s trust. The grandmother of four has challenged some of the legal documents in the trust, which reveals Lisa Marie, who unexpectedly died in Jan. at the age of 54, left her assets to her surviving daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her actions have reportedly caused her and Riley to stop communicating.

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

The outlet also revealed that despite the criticism over Priscilla’s actions, she is “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court.” It also reported that “Riley and Priscilla have only been in communication through lawyers” while “gearing up for court,” and that Priscilla is “convinced that the [2016] documents [from the trust] have been forged.”

Priscilla also released a statement defending her actions after the estate battle made headlines on Feb. 3 and critics were questioning her motives. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” she wrote in the statement. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family, and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity, and love.”