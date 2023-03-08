Priscilla Presley Resurfaces For 1st Red Carpet After Lisa Marie’s Death At ‘Agent Elvis’ Premiere

Priscilla Presley walked the carpet at the Agent Elvis premiere in Los Angeles on March 7 in a stylish outfit that included a black blazer, white shirt, and black pants. This marked Priscilla’s first red carpet appearance since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The 77-year-old attended the screening and conversation for the new Netflix series. She also co-created the adult animated comedy and voices herself in Agent Elvis. Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in the show, which premieres on March 17.

“I know that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a beautiful human being and a very talented human being, and I want kids to see who he really was in this because he really was, he wanted to be an agent. And now he is.”

Priscilla and Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globes together in January 2023 in support of Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic. Just two days after Golden Globes, Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 after going into cardiac arrest.

Since then, family drama has surrounded the Presleys. Priscilla and granddaughter Riley Keough are reportedly not communicating amid a battle over Lisa Marie’s trust. Priscilla is questioning the validity of the trust after Riley and Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin, who died in 2020, were made co-trustees in 2016.

Priscilla is “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” according to ET. Priscilla and her granddaughter haven’t been communicating but “have been in communication through lawyers.”

Even though Priscilla and Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes together, they were reportedly “barely speaking, and their relationship had been fractured” since Lisa Marie split from Michael Lockwood, PEOPLE reports.