Priscilla Presley Steps Out For Dinner Amid Estate Battle With Granddaughter Riley Keough: Photos

Priscilla Presley, 77, stepped out for a dinner outing at Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday, just over two months after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The former wife of the late Elvis Presley seemed to not want to draw attention to herself as she wore an all black outfit that included a coat and pants, and a black face mask. Her red hair was down and she appeared to be talking to someone as she walked near the a door at the location, in one of the snapshots taken.

It’s unclear if Priscilla was on the outing by herself or if she stepped out with someone or met them at the Sunset Marquis, but she didn’t seem to shy away from to those that walked near her. The beauty also carried a purse that matched her outfit and didn’t look at the cameras snapping photos of her.

Priscilla’s latest outing comes amid the news that she and her granddaughter Riley Keough, 33, have been battling over Lisa Marie’s estate since her passing. Riley is one of three daughters the late star left behind, and she reportedly left everything she had, including Graceland, to them. Priscilla has challenged the trust, which has apparently stopped personal communication between her and her oldest grandchild.

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

The outlet also reported that Priscilla is “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” and “Riley and Priscilla have only been in communication through lawyers.” They are “gearing up for court,” and even though Riley would “prefer to settle this dispute privately,” Priscilla is “convinced that the [2016] documents [from the trust] have been forged.”