Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Harper, 14, Runs Errands With Dad Michael Lockwood In LA

One of Lisa Marie Presley‘s twin daughters, 14-year-old Harper, stepped out with her dad Michael Lockwood in Los Angeles recently. In photos you can see below, Harper rocked a pair of black Nike shorts and a matching short sleeved shirt as she stepped out for a rare errand with her father. She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and layered bracelets, and wore her blonde hair long and straight. Michael, 61, wore a large blue hat, turquoise shoes and shorts, and a sleeveless hoodie. He carried a beverage and accessorized with a watch and sunglasses. The father daughter duo appeared to be chatting, though Harper’s twin Finley was nowhere to be seen.

The most recent pics come just under three months after the tragic death of Lisa Marie at the age of 54. The singer and daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley passed away after she went into full cardiac arrest on January 12 at her Los Angeles area home.

Michael, to whom the singer was married for 15 years before their finalized split in 2021, revealed that his daughters were grieving in a statement given several days later. “We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley,” he said in a Jan. 18 statement to PEOPLE. “Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible.”

He continued, stressing that his daughters are his priority following the sudden death of their mother. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” he went on. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

After an incredibly volatile ongoing divorce and custody case, Michael was granted full custody of the twins following Lisa Marie’s death. She was reportedly paying her ex-husband $6000/month in child support at the time of her death. A reported family battle over Lisa Marie’s estate is ongoing.