Priscilla Presley’s 1st Photos Amid Reports She’s ‘Not Communicating’ With Granddaughter Riley

Pricilla Presley has been seen for the first time amid reports she is “not communicating” with her eldest granddaughter Riley Keough over estate drama pertaining to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s will. The ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, 77, was seen exiting a hair salon in Beverly Hills on Friday, Feb. 17, presumably getting her signature dark red locks refreshed in the images obtained by the Daily Mail.

She wore black pants and a black sweater with an asymmetrical button detail, along with a leather purse and an almond toe boot with a chunky heel. Earlier in the day, she was seen in a more casual black look as she kept her hair back in a pony tail while walking her dog in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles, where she lives. She swapped the boots for a leather sneaker with a white sole, also sporting a charcoal scarf and black wool coat.

Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley are at odds since the 77-year-old has contested the will of her late daughter Lisa which states that she is leaving the Graceland estate to 33-year-old Riley, as well as her 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. While a 2010 version of Lisa’s will indicates that she was leaving Graceland in the hands of her mom and a former business manager, an amended version changed that naming just her three daughters.

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla…Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, noting that Priscilla is “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court.” The source specified that “Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time but have been in communication through lawyers.”

Riley has also emerged since reports of the drama, stepping out to health food grocer Erewhon with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen on Friday, Feb. 17. The pair were casually dressed as they grabbed beverages from the store — including a green juice for Riley — before heading back to the parking area.