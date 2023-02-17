Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen Seen Grocery Shopping Amid Reported Rift With Priscilla Presley: Photos

Riley Keough is reportedly at odds with her grandmother Priscilla just weeks after the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 17, 2023 9:09PM EST
View gallery
Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith step out in cozy fashion to get some groceries in Calabasas. **SHOT ON 02/16/2023** Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith BACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen are seen making a run to trendy Erewhon in Los Angeles. Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source told ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother's actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source says. "It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close." As for Lisa Marie, the source says that she "did not have a healthy or close relationship" with Priscilla prior to her death, adding that things were "very complicated" between them. "Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source says. "Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her." Given that, the source says that Lisa Marie "always meant for her children to inherit her trust." Lisa Marie was also mom to Benjamin, who died in July 2020. "Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret," the source says, adding that the late singer's "children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them." Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have emerged amid reports that she is “not talking” to her grandmother Pricilla Presley over estate drama following the death of Riley’s mom Lisa Marie Presley. The actress, 33, and her Australian born husband were seen leaving healthy grocery store Erewhon son Friday, Feb. 17 where they both appeared to grab beverages. Riley opted for a green juice, while Ben also appeared to hold a small brown bottle. Just four days ago, the couple — who welcomed a baby girl last year — were also spotted leaving the same grocery store.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star opted for an all-black athleisure inspired look with a wide legged yoga pant showing off a pair of fresh white trainers. She added a black puffer and black leather handbag to her look, finishing the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses. Ben went with jeans, a white t-shirt and blue button down along with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen leave an Erewhon grocery store on Feb. 17. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

The photos mark the first of Riley, who is the eldest grandchild of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla, amid reports that she is not on speaking terms with the family matriarch. The drama appears to stem from the will of Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12, which states that the estate of Graceland in Memphis, TN, goes to Riley and her younger half sisters, 14-year-old twinsHarper and Finley. Priscilla is contesting this arrangement, and the 77 year old is reportedly “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” per ET.

Back in 2010, Lisa had named her mother and previous business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees of the Graceland estate — but Priscilla reportedly discovered a document that said Lisa had amended the trust to include just her children — thereby removing her.

“Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time but have been in communication through lawyers,” ET also reported. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla…Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad