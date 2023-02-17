Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen Seen Grocery Shopping Amid Reported Rift With Priscilla Presley: Photos

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have emerged amid reports that she is “not talking” to her grandmother Pricilla Presley over estate drama following the death of Riley’s mom Lisa Marie Presley. The actress, 33, and her Australian born husband were seen leaving healthy grocery store Erewhon son Friday, Feb. 17 where they both appeared to grab beverages. Riley opted for a green juice, while Ben also appeared to hold a small brown bottle. Just four days ago, the couple — who welcomed a baby girl last year — were also spotted leaving the same grocery store.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star opted for an all-black athleisure inspired look with a wide legged yoga pant showing off a pair of fresh white trainers. She added a black puffer and black leather handbag to her look, finishing the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses. Ben went with jeans, a white t-shirt and blue button down along with a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.

The photos mark the first of Riley, who is the eldest grandchild of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla, amid reports that she is not on speaking terms with the family matriarch. The drama appears to stem from the will of Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12, which states that the estate of Graceland in Memphis, TN, goes to Riley and her younger half sisters, 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. Priscilla is contesting this arrangement, and the 77 year old is reportedly “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” per ET.

Back in 2010, Lisa had named her mother and previous business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees of the Graceland estate — but Priscilla reportedly discovered a document that said Lisa had amended the trust to include just her children — thereby removing her.

“Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time but have been in communication through lawyers,” ET also reported. “It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla…Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”