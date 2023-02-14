Riley Keough Chats With Hubby Ben Smith-Petersen As They Shop In LA 1 Month After Her Mom’s Death

Riley Keough was seen grabbing some food and groceries with husband Ben Smith-Petersen at Erewhon on February 13, just one month after Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away. Riley looked cozy in a sweater and straight-leg jeans as she grabbed a smoothie and takeout from the market. Ben also went for a casual vibe in a gray T-shirt and jeans.

This is one of the couple’s first public outings since the tragic death of Lisa Marie on January 12. Elvis Presley’s only child died at the age of 54 are going into cardiac arrest. She had attended the Golden Globes just days before to support Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for playing Lisa Marie’s father in the biopic Elvis.

Riley, Ben, and their family came together to honor their beloved Lisa Marie at a memorial service at Graceland Mansion. During the funeral, Ben read a letter written by Riley that confirmed the couple had welcomed a daughter.

The 33-year-old actress has been private as she deals with her grief. She posted a sweet Instagram photo of her mother on January 20 with a simple red heart emoji. On January 24, she shared another gorgeous photo of herself with her mother. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she captioned the photo.

The next few weeks will be busy for Riley. The actress is gearing up for the release of the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, which will premiere on March 3. Riley plays the titular Daisy Jones and will be showing off her vocal skills that definitely run in the Presley family.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Daisy Jones and the Six is already one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2023 and also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and more.