Riley Keough Chats With Hubby Ben Smith-Petersen As They Shop In LA 1 Month After Her Mom’s Death

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen were spotted having a rare public outing and doing some shopping at Erewhon on February 13.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 8:38AM EST
Riley Keough
View gallery
Riley Keough - 'Zola' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 1, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen are seen making a run to trendy Erewhon in Los Angeles. Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source told ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother's actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source says. "It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close." As for Lisa Marie, the source says that she "did not have a healthy or close relationship" with Priscilla prior to her death, adding that things were "very complicated" between them. "Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source says. "Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her." Given that, the source says that Lisa Marie "always meant for her children to inherit her trust." Lisa Marie was also mom to Benjamin, who died in July 2020. "Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret," the source says, adding that the late singer's "children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them." Pictured: Riley Keough, Ben Smith BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen are seen making a run to trendy Erewhon in Los Angeles. Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source told ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother's actions are pushing the family apart even more," the source says. "It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close." As for Lisa Marie, the source says that she "did not have a healthy or close relationship" with Priscilla prior to her death, adding that things were "very complicated" between them. "Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source says. "Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her." Given that, the source says that Lisa Marie "always meant for her children to inherit her trust." Lisa Marie was also mom to Benjamin, who died in July 2020. "Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret," the source says, adding that the late singer's "children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them." Pictured: Riley Keough BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

Riley Keough was seen grabbing some food and groceries with husband Ben Smith-Petersen at Erewhon on February 13, just one month after Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away. Riley looked cozy in a sweater and straight-leg jeans as she grabbed a smoothie and takeout from the market. Ben also went for a casual vibe in a gray T-shirt and jeans.

Riley Keough
Riley Keough with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

This is one of the couple’s first public outings since the tragic death of Lisa Marie on January 12. Elvis Presley’s only child died at the age of 54 are going into cardiac arrest. She had attended the Golden Globes just days before to support Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for playing Lisa Marie’s father in the biopic Elvis.

Riley, Ben, and their family came together to honor their beloved Lisa Marie at a memorial service at Graceland Mansion. During the funeral, Ben read a letter written by Riley that confirmed the couple had welcomed a daughter.

The 33-year-old actress has been private as she deals with her grief. She posted a sweet Instagram photo of her mother on January 20 with a simple red heart emoji. On January 24, she shared another gorgeous photo of herself with her mother. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she captioned the photo.

Riley Keough
Riley Keough at Erewhon on February 13. (WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID)

The next few weeks will be busy for Riley. The actress is gearing up for the release of the Prime Video series Daisy Jones and the Six, which will premiere on March 3. Riley plays the titular Daisy Jones and will be showing off her vocal skills that definitely run in the Presley family.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Daisy Jones and the Six is already one of the most highly-anticipated shows of 2023 and also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and more.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad