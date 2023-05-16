Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Dispute Over Lisa Marie’s Estate 4 Months After Her Death

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough’s legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate has finally been settled. The actress, 33, and her grandmother, 77, reportedly finalized the agreement for control of the late singer-songwriter’s trust, according to TMZ. While the final number hasn’t been released, the trust reportedly paid some money to Priscilla to finalize the agreement in court on Tuesday, May 16.

Lisa Marie’s estate also included control of her late father Elvis Presley’s business interests (Elvis Presley Enterprises) as well as his famed Graceland Mansion. The report says that sources say that Priscilla was paid an undisclosed sum of money (in the millions, according to the insider). Priscilla’s lawyer announced the settlement outside the courthouse. “The families are happy. Everybody is happy and excited for the future,” he said.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie died at 54 in January, after going into cardiac arrest. Weeks after the singer-songwriter’s passing, it was revealed that Priscilla was challenging Lisa Marie’s trust, and it set off a legal battle between the two family members. For weeks, there were rumors that the Dallas star and American Honey actress weren’t “communicating” with each other due to the legal battle.

Despite the reports the two of them were going through a rough patch, Priscilla clapped back at the claims in a video of a reporter asking her about the feud. “That’s a bunch of BS,” she responded. She also said “yes” when asked if they were on “good terms.”

Amid the reports that Priscilla and Riley were feuding, her son Navarone Garibaldi disputed the claims that there’d been a rift in the family during an Instagram Live. “They are fine,” the musician said. “[There’s] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it’s all good.”

Besides the battle over the estate, it was decided that Lisa’s ex Michael Lockwood would become her twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper‘s legal guardian after her passing, meaning he could represent them in the estate battle.