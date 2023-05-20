Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley, 14, Looks Just Like Her & Elvis At Middle School Graduation: Photos

Priscilla Presley supported her youngest grandkids at their graduation just days after she settled a legal battle with their sister Riley.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s 14-year-old daughter Finley Lockwood looked so much like her late mother and legendary late grandfather, the one and only Elvis Presley, at her middle school graduation. The teen was joined by her twin sister and fellow graduate Harper as they both had the support of grandmother Priscilla Presley at the milestone event on Friday, May 19. The 77-year-old was spotted outside the venue with a woman as they walked towards the venue. Notably, Finley is  brunette while Harper is blonde.

Lisa Marie Presley’s twins Finley, left, and Harper, right, are seen at their middle school graduation in Los Angeles on May 19. (BACKGRID)

The appearance by Pricilla comes just days after she and granddaughter Riley Keough finally settled their on-going legal battle over Lisa Marie’s estate following her shocking January death. In particular, the home of Priscilla’s late ex-husband Graceland appeared to be in contention: while a previous version of Lisa Marie’s will stated that her mother Priscilla and a former business manager would be trustees, that appeared to be amended to include only her children in 2016.

The late Lisa Marie is seen center with her mother Priscilla and eldest daughter Riley. (Shutterstock)

Since settling the dispute, Priscilla also released a statement to the media. “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she said on Wednesday, May 17. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she also added. Previously, Priscilla stated to cameras at an airport that existing reports were “BS.”

The late Elvis Presley is seen. (Everett Collection)

Priscilla looked elegant in black and white for the graduation on May 19, rocking a white leather jacket with black pants and a black purse. The twins also echoed their grandmother’s color palette, with Harper going in an all white look, while Finley opted for a black top with a dark cargo jean and a cardigan over top. Harper and Finley’s proud father Michael Lockwood was also spotted at the ceremony smiling, seemingly in good spirits.

