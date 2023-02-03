Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters, 14, Seen In 1st Public Photos Since Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s fraternal twin daughters, 14-year-old Harper and Finley Lockwood, were seen putting on a brave face in their first public photos since their mother’s shocking January 12 death at the age of 54. In photos you can SEE HERE, the duo was seen looking somber in Santa Monica, California, alongside their dad, Lisa’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

Harper wore a black, full-length bodysuit and a green top with open buttons, and accessorized the look with comfortable black Ugg boots and a matching blac handbag. She wore her brunette hair in a casual ponytail. Finley also opted for a comfortable look, wearing a white oversized jacket and khaki pants. She carried a taupe messenger bag and a beverage, and wore her hair down in soft waves for the outing. Their father, who was officially married to the late performer from 2006-2021, carried a Whole Foods bag and a beverage, and wore an oversized hat and baggy pants. At one point, the girls appeared to be in better spirits, smiling as they exited a local cafe.

The pics were taken on Wednesday, February 1 — what would have been the singer’s 55th birthday. It’s said that Harper and Finley, Lisa’s youngest of four children, have had an extremely difficult time after their mother’s death following a “full cardiac arrest.”

“We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley,” their father told PEOPLE in a statement in January. “Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible,” he stated. He was sure to point out that his daughters are at the forefront of his efforts in the aftermath of Lisa’s death.

“The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” he explained. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Harper and Finley previously lost their older brother Benjamin Keough, 27, when he died by suicide in 2020. They share big sister Riley Keough, 33.