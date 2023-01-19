Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.

“Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them,” Michael, who was married to Elvis Presley‘s daughter from 2006 – 2021 also said. “We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Michael was seen in his first photos after the death of the To Whom It May Concern singer as he stepped out on Jan. 12 in a casual ensemble. He appeared sombre outside of his Los Angeles area home, wearing a tinted pair of glasses. In an initial statement last week, Michael revealed that his 14-year-old daughters were under his care after Lisa’s passing.”Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” Lockwood’s attorney Joe Yanny said in a statement on Michael’s behalf. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Lisa Marie Presley sadly passed away after going into “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas area home. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who has been living with her for some time, found her unresponsive and administered CPR until EMTs arrived on the scene. She was later admitted to a hospital where she was pronounced brain dead. Shortly after, she experienced a second heart attack that ultimately took her life. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter Riley Keough, were by her side at the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center shortly after she was admitted.