Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands On Rare Outing As He Supports Her In Argentina

What's Spanish for 'PDA'? Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson walked hand-in-hand while enjoying a night out south of the equator.

March 20, 2023 9:48AM EDT
Braless Suki Waterhouse spotted smoking an E-cigarette whilst walking with beau Robert Pattinson. The pair were spotted strolling in London looking loved up as they walk arm in arm. Suki was wearing a crop t shirt with Realistation printed on it and flared beige trousers. Whilst Robert sported his signature cap worn backwards and white t-shirt and baggy trousers.
Robert Pattinson went to dinner incognito with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and their local friend and hostess. The actor had arrived in the city 3 days ago to wait for his partner who appeared on Friday at the Lollapalooza festival. Both he and her friend accompanied her and were behind the scenes when the model, singer and actress gave her show at the Lollapalooza Festival. There, when she finished, she thanked the Argentine public and said "it was the best show of my life. I will never forget it, I love you". Later, back in the Palermo neighborhood, they decided to go to dinner together, where they walked hand in hand. They chose to try typical local dishes and went to a neighborhood tavern. They tried not to be recognized (he never took off his cap, not even inside the restaurant). However, it was not enough to go unnoticed in front of the other diners who got up to ask him for a photo. They refused, saying that they were resting and enjoying themselves and that they did not want to be disturbed. They they got up and returned to the apartment where they are staying until she leaves for Chile ton Saturday where she will appear in the Lollapalooza edition in that country.
'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse coordinate their looks as we spot them arriving at JFK Airport in NYC.
Image Credit: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse gave Carmen Sandiego a run for her money on Friday evening. The private couple was spotted in Argentina, following Suki’s performance during the first night of Lollapalooza Argentina‘s three-day extravaganza. In the photos, Robert, 36, and Suki, 31, make their way to dinner, holding each other’s hands as they go on their South American stroll. Suki channeled her inner “Neil Gaiman/Raven from ECW” for the outing with a vintage-era Sandman t-shirt, loose-fitting dusty-gray jeans, and a denim long-sleeved shirt.

Suki Waterhouse played Lollapalooza Argentina on Friday (Mar. 17) (The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

Robert kept it casual in black pants, a plain white t-shirt, and a black jacket. He sported a black cap over his head and a facemask. The couple continued their walk, hand-in-hand, for this lovely date night in Argentina.

Both Robert and her friend accompanied her and were behind the scenes when the model, singer, and actress performed at the Lollapalooza Festival. When she finished, Sukithanked the Argentine public and said, “It was the best show of my life. I will never forget it, I love you.” She would also perform at Lollapalooza Chile the following night.

The outing comes roughly one month after Suki gave a rare interview with the Sunday Times. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” the  Daisy Jones & The Six star said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Robert also spoke about his relationship with Suki and why he keeps it away from the public eye in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2019 (h/t Yahoo). “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude.

(The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

“If you put up a wall, it ends up better,” he continued. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away, and you’ll go completely mad.”

Suki and Robert’s relationship first caught the public eye in July 2018. The couple has kept the romance under lock, even during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020. At the start of 2020, there was speculation that Robert might have proposed to Suki when she wore a ring on her engagement finger, but neither has addressed those rumors. However, as these new pictures prove, the love between them is still going strong.

