Bradley Cooper Reportedly Warns Robert Pattinson About Dating His Ex Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattison has found new love with Suki Waterhouse, but apparently not everyone’s happy for him. Bradley Cooper reportedly warned RPatz about the dangers and ‘pressures’ that come with dating his ex!

Bradley Cooper, 43, dated Suki Waterhouse, 26, from 2013 to 2015, and it sounds like it wasn’t that great of an experience for the Guardians of the Galaxy star. When Suki was caught passionately making out with Robert Pattinson, 32, Bradley reached out to Robert with a warning, according to OK! magazine. “Bradley felt that Suki put a lot of pressure on him to help her make Hollywood connections [when they were together],” a source tells the publication. Bradley worries that she “could be using Rob to boost her career.”

“Bradley felt [that] letting Rob know about the experience was the right thing to do,” the source tells OK!. The source adds that that these two Hollywood heartthrobs are not close friends, but seeing RPatz and Suki together supposedly made Bradley pick up the phone. Prior to her make-out sesh with Robert, Suki was seen cozying up to director Darren Aronofsky in January 2018. Seven months later, she was getting hot and heavy with Robert in the streets of London. “While Suki puts out a boho hippie vibe,” the source says, “Bradley let Rob know she can be a shark.”

Is Suki a shark? Could Robert be using her to help boost his career? Time will tell. Suki and Brad split because “they both want different things right now,” a source told E! News at the time. Brad wanted to start a family but a then-23-year-old Suki wasn’t into that. “She loves Bradley and he loves her, but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.” Ultimately, Bradley found love with Irina Shayk a month after he and Suki broke up. He moved in with her at the end of 2015 and in March 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Lea.

Bradley’s not the only one who’s uncomfortable with Suki and Robert’s romance. Kristen Stewart, 28, doesn’t feel great seeing her Twilight co-star and former boyfriend date someone else, because she still “misses him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Even though KStew has moved on and is currently dating Stella Maxwell, 28, the insider says there’s still a part of her heart that belongs to him. “[He] was a big part of Kristen’s life for many years so seeing him with Suki hurts.”