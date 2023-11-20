Robert Pattinson’s Romantic History: A Look Back at His Relationships With Kristen Stewart & More

Image Credit: Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson has risen in Hollywood as one of the most respected actors of his generation. The English actor has completely shed his Twilight persona to pursue independent projects like Good Time, The Lighthouse, High Life, and so many more. Now, as sources tell us he’s looking to settle down by getting married and having kids soon, we’re taking a look back at his love life. Check out Rob’s romantic history below!

Kristen Stewart

As any diehard Twilight fan (or really, anyone) would know, Rob dated his co-star Kristen Stewart for roughly four years over the course of filming. They first got together in 2009 after the first film in the franchise premiered, but their relationship hit a snag in July 2012. At the time, paparazzi photos surfaced online Kristen’s Snow White and the Huntsman director,, kissing the actress, effectively rocking Kristen and Rob’s relationship.

The couple managed to stick it out for a bit longer before officially ending things in 2013. They do, however, still have a lot of respect for one another, and Kristen previously gushed about Rob’s starring role in The Batman. “I am so happy for him, it is crazy… I’m very, very happy about that. I heard [the news] and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome,” she shared in September 2019.

Dylan Penn

Katy Perry

After officially ending his romance with Kristen, Rob was in a rumored relationship with Dylan Penn . Rob and Dylan, who is the the daughter ofandwere spotted at similar events from time to time in 2013. Their rumored courtship was heavily scrutinized, but Dylan eventually took matters into her own hands and set the record straight. “We’re just friends,” Dylan told Vanity Fair, according to E! . “They photographed us in a place where there were other people and cropped the picture. Silly. I laughed about it.”

FKA Twigs

Believe it or not, there was a time in the mid-2010s when Rob was rumored to be dating long-time friend Katy Perry . The pair have been pals for roughly a decade, and during their high-profile splits from former partnersand Kristen Stewart, rumors swirled that the two were romantically involved. Time and again, however, the rumors were unfounded and the pair have maintained their friendship.

Suki Waterhouse

By September 2014, Rob moved on with his new love — recording artist FKA twigs . The two were immediately enthralled with one another and they became engaged in early 2015 after a few short months of dating. Rob and FKA Twigs, born, stayed together for more than two years and attended a number of events and red carpet premieres together before calling off their engagement over the summer of 2017.

Rob met his current girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse , after his romance with FKA Twigs ended. The two were revealed to be dating in July 2018, after they were spotted engaging in some PDA during a late-night stroll. Since that time, the couple has been fairly reticent to reveal any details about their relationship. Although, there are still signs that the two are going strong. Following his recovery from COVID-19, Rob and Suki were spotted sharing a loving embrace in September 2020.

The couple have continued to enjoy a loving relationship throughout 2022 and although they still like to keep their romance private, they are sometimes spotted out and about together in public. One recent outing was after her concert in downtown Los Angeles in May 2022. A source told us the lovebirds are planning a marriage and family together in the future.

“Rob has kept his relationship with Suki private because they both know what it’s like to have public relationships with famous celebrities play out in front of the world. What they have is special and their bond is unbreakable. They both want the same things in life – to get married and have a family together,” the source exclusively told Hollywood Life in February 2022. “His friends and family anticipate an engagement soon and his family has been pressuring him to propose to her for some time. They absolutely love Suki, and she is already like a daughter to them. She makes Rob so happy.”

If fans are looking for more details about Rob’s love life, they’re seemingly out of luck. He keeps his relationships quite private and previously opened up about why he does so. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he shared in an April 2019 interview.

“If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Though they prefer to maintain a low profile with their romance, Suki announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Rob in November 2023.