Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Filming ‘The Batman’ & Production Shuts Down

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vanity Fair, causing production on The Batman to be halted just days after they resumed filming the superhero movie in London. Warner Bros. said in a statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” but did not mention Rob by name. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep for comment.

There is no further details available at this time about Rob’s prognosis, but HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available. Production previously halted on The Batman, which stars Rob as the Caped Crusader, in March, the same time most entertainment industry projects shut down due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. In the meantime, Rob quarantined in his London flat with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. The couple celebrated his 34th birthday together in May during lockdown.

Robert’s diagnosis comes just one day after the latest trailer for the highly-anticipated superhero flick, a look into the second year of Batman’s crime-fighting career, debuted. The Batman, directed by Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred, and John Turturro as the gangster Carmine Falcone. The film is planned for release sometime in 2021.