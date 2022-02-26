Milla Jovovich ‘Heartbroken’ Over Russian Invasion Of Her Home Country: ‘I Am Torn In Two’

The ‘Resident Evil’ actress said she is ‘dumbstruck’ over the tragic news as her ‘blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.’

Milla Jovovich got emotional in her social media post reacting to the news of Russia invading Ukraine, as the actress has ties to both countries. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb, 26), the former model and Resident Evil franchise alum said she is “heartbroken and dumbstruck” by the tragic events, which have hit close to home.

“I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine,” the 46-year-old mother of three began. “My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

Milla went on to reference her own family’s personal experiences with war. “I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism.” She concluded her heart wrenching post by saying, “And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

The actress is just one of many celebrities to speak out about Russia’s invasion. Ashton Kutcher said he “stands with wife Mila Kunis” as she is a native of Ukraine, where she lived until she was 7. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, posted, “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.” And Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Ukraine, said he is “safe” but learning from fellow countrymen that “the situation is pretty dire.”

On Friday morning, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel invading the country. In his speech, he called those who died “heroes” and said hundreds more have been wounded. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelensky added.