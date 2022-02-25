See Pic

Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo With Ex Wladimir Klitschko As She Sends Love To Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere is ‘praying’ for her friends and family in Ukraine, where her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko, is currently preparing to fight for his home country if needed.

Hayden Panettiere took to Instagram on Feb. 25 to share a message of support for the people of Ukraine. Her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, is currently preparing to fight for his home country if needed, so Russia’s invasion has deeply affected her like it has for the rest of the world.

“I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years. What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please,” the Nashville star, 32, began her lengthy message on social media Friday.

“I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy. Continue to look for updates from @klitschko and @vitaliyklitschko #demo4democracy,” she added.

Hayden and Wladimir started dating in 2009, before getting engaged in 2013. Sadly, they split in 2018, but they welcomed a beautiful daughter — Kaya — into the world in December 2014. And Hayden was sure to let her fans know that Kaya is not in Ukraine right now. “Please tell me that your daughter is currently stateside and not with her dad during this,” one fan commented on her post, to which she replied, “She’s safe and not in Ukraine”.

Wladimir reportedly enlisted in the Ukraine reserve army and is prepared to fight against Russia if needed, according to Just Jared.