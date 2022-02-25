See Message

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

ashton kutcher, mila kunis
Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'The Ranch' Netflix TV series screening, After Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2016
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis meet friends for sushi at Onizuka LA in West Hollywood. The couple shares a laugh as they say goodbye to their friends as Ashton carries a bottle of wine.Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila KunisBACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis meet friends for sushi at Onizuka LA in West Hollywood. The couple shares a laugh as they say goodbye to their friends as Ashton carries a bottle of wine. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actors Mila Kunis, left, and Ashton Kutcher watch during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old.

Ashton Kutcher44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Mila grew up in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, when it was still a part of the Soviet Union (which later became Russia). Her parents were well off, but didn’t think that Ukraine or Russia were going to be the best place for opportunity for the Black Swan star and her brother. “My parents both had amazing jobs, and I was very lucky. We were not poor when we lived in Russia, whereas most people were very unfortunate. My parents thought that my brother and I would have no future there, though, so we moved to the United States,” she told The Telegraph in a 2011 interview.

In the interview, Mila added, “My parents had given up good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and by Friday morning my brother and I were at school in LA.” The actress does not have social media and has not publicly spoken about the Russian attacks yet.

Ashton tweeted his support for Mila’s home country. (Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Family: Photos Of The Stars & Their Kids

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take their kids to The Yellow Balloon hair salon for hair cuts on Saturday evening, Mila is seen snapping photos of their young daughter's new haircut as Ashton looks on. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ashton was only one of many stars to show support for Ukraine in the midst of the Russian attacks. Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram and revealed to fans that he’s currently in Ukraine amid the attacks. “WAR is NEVER an answer,” he wrote in the caption for an emotional video, where he gave some insight into what was going on in the country. His wife Peta Murgatroyd also asked fans to keep her husband and his home country in their prayersMiley Cyrus and more celebrities have also taken to social media to voice support for Ukraine amidst these tragic attacks.