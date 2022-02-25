​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old.

Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Mila grew up in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, when it was still a part of the Soviet Union (which later became Russia). Her parents were well off, but didn’t think that Ukraine or Russia were going to be the best place for opportunity for the Black Swan star and her brother. “My parents both had amazing jobs, and I was very lucky. We were not poor when we lived in Russia, whereas most people were very unfortunate. My parents thought that my brother and I would have no future there, though, so we moved to the United States,” she told The Telegraph in a 2011 interview.

In the interview, Mila added, “My parents had given up good jobs and degrees, which were not transferable. We arrived in New York on a Wednesday and by Friday morning my brother and I were at school in LA.” The actress does not have social media and has not publicly spoken about the Russian attacks yet.

Ashton was only one of many stars to show support for Ukraine in the midst of the Russian attacks. Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram and revealed to fans that he’s currently in Ukraine amid the attacks. “WAR is NEVER an answer,” he wrote in the caption for an emotional video, where he gave some insight into what was going on in the country. His wife Peta Murgatroyd also asked fans to keep her husband and his home country in their prayers. Miley Cyrus and more celebrities have also taken to social media to voice support for Ukraine amidst these tragic attacks.