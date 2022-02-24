Peta Murgatroyd Begs For Prayers After Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals He’s In Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd pleads for prayers that her husband and ‘DWTS’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘come home soon’ and ‘has a swift, safe exit.’

Peta Murgatroyd revealed that her husband and Dancing With The Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently in Ukraine, where Russian troops are attacking Kyiv and other cities and invading the country. The attacks started in the early hours of Thursday, Feb. 24 and have been threatening the lives of the citizens who live there, including Maks. Peta took to social media to seek comfort during these tough times.

“Please pray for my husband Maks,” she pleaded in her Instagram post. “I usually don’t ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.” She then revealed that her husband is in fact in his home country and what his current status is writing, “Many of you are asking for details and I don’t have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now.”

She then pleaded for safety not only for her husband but the entire nation. “Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have FAITH. I have HOPE and I PRAYED so hard,” she continued. “Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who’s [sic] lives are being greatly uprooted. I grew to love this country the couple times I visited and they’re in an unfathomable situation.”

This comes after Maks spoke out about the current crisis Ukraine is enduring. “There’s ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!” he exclaimed in the caption of a passionate video he uploaded to Instagram. In another video, he delved more into the current status of the country. “I’m uneasy. I’m very scared,” he told fans in the video. “I have a passport, and I have a way out. A lot of people here do not, and it’s f**king nonsense.”

He pleaded with Russian users to speak out against their government, telling them: “I am not at this point someone who is pleading for someone else’s safety from a far distance, from a safe distance. I’m somebody who’s about to go to a bomb shelter, because s**t’s going down.” He also seemed to take aim at Vladimir Putin, as he stated “this is all one man’s ambition of something.” Here’s to hoping for peace for Maks and the rest of Ukraine.