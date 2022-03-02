See Messages

Irina Shayk: Russian-Born Supermodel Sides With Ukraine & Posts Message of Peace

Irina Shayk
In an emotional message, the supermodel said she is ‘praying for peace’ and pledged donations to UNICEF and Ukraine’s Red Cross.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is throwing her support behind Ukraine in the ongoing invasion of the country by her homeland. The Inside Amy Schumer actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1) to make her stand clear as she pledged financial aid to UNICEF and Red Cross Ukraine. “No To War,” she wrote alongside an image of a peace symbol. “I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine – Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. Praying for peace.”

Irina was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russia in 1986 when it was still known as the Soviet Union. She received international recognition in 2011 as the first Russian model to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, she has become a household name as a model, actress and the ex of Bradley Cooper. The pair welcomed a daughter together in 2017.

Irina isn’t the only Eastern European model to speak out on the Russian/Ukraine crisis. Milla Jovovich got emotional in her social media post reacting to the news, as she has ties to both countries. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb, 26), the former model and Resident Evil franchise alum said she is “heartbroken and dumbstruck” by the tragic events, which have hit close to home. “My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding,” she wrote.

The stars’ comments come after a slew of celebrities have been candid about their feelings on the crisis. Ashton Kutcher said he “stands with wife Mila Kunis” as she is a native of Ukraine, where she lived until she was 7. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, posted, “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.” And Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Ukraine, said he is “safe” but learning from fellow countrymen that “the situation is pretty dire.”

Last week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed at least 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel invading the country, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Zelensky’s speech, he called those who died “heroes” and said hundreds more have been wounded. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelensky added.

 