Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin Seen Kissing & Nuzzling On Bagel Date In The Hamptons: Report

Things are reportedly heating up between Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin. The new couple was spotted early morning on July 24 getting cute and cuddly at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y., according to Page Six. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the publication’s source revealed. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.”

The report came about two weeks after Bradley, 47, and the 46-year-old ex-wife of Anthony Weiner and the top aide to Hillary Clinton were reported to have been set up by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. However, while the pair are thought to be in the beginning stages of a relationship, Huma’s rep adamantly denied that Huma and Bradley were together over the weekend. “Huma was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that, so that can’t be true,” they told Page Six. Meanwhile, the A Star is Born actor’s representative admitted to the publication that he and Huma are indeed “good friends”, but also denied the sighting. HollywoodLife reached out to both Bradley’s and Huma’s reps as well, but did not immediately hear back.

Together over the weekend or not, a source close to Bradley also told People that they are slowly heating up. “They are dating but it’s not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet. It’s still in the earlier stages,” they noted. Furthermore, an individual close to Huma revealed that “Bradley is fascinated by her.” They added, “Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging.”

Furthermore, a Page Six source revealed that Bradley and Huma arrived at the 2022 Met Gala together, but walked the red carpet individually. This would mean their romance is not quite as new as their representatives are hinting at.

Huma is in the middle of a divorce from Anthony, a 57-year-old former Democratic congressman from New York who was released from prison in 2019 after serving 15 months at the Federal Medical Center after he was found guilty of having X-rated conversations with a minor. He shares a 10-year-old son named Jordan with Huma. Meanwhile, Bradley has 5-year-old daughter Lea with his ex-fiancée, Irina Shayk.