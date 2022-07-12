Bradley Cooper Dating Anthony Weiner’s Ex Huma Abedin After Anna Wintour Set Them Up: Report 

Love is in the air! Bradley Cooper, 47, and Anthony Weiner‘s ex-wife, Huma Abedin, 46, have been seeing each other for a number of months, a new report by Page Six claims. Multiple sources have told the news outlet that the actor and Huma, who’s also the top aide to Hillary Clinton, were set up by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” one source told Page Six. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.” An insider further confirmed the news to the outlet, saying, “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with [Glee alum] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The source added that Human “has told a few friends” she has a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.” The same source further said, “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

HollywoodLife reached out to both Bradley and Huma’s reps for comment, but we did not receive any responses.

Interestingly, Bradley and Huma went to the 2022 Met Gala as a pair on May 2, but after arriving together, they quickly went separate ways for the red carpet, according to Page Six. A picture the outlet obtained even show him trailing behind her, as she posed for photos at the top of the steps in her canary yellow gown.

Huma is allegedly in the “final stages” of her divorce from Anthony Weiner, the 57-year-old former Democratic congressman from New York, following his sexting scandal. “Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” Page Six‘s insider said. Anthony, who Huma shares a 10-year-old son with, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for sexting with a minor. He ended up serving approximately 15 months in the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts.

As for Bradley, he has a 5-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Irina Shayk — she, too, was at this year’s Met Gala.