Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.

Both Irina and Bradley chose casual outfits for the family outing, with Irina in a plain black tee, pants, and shoes, and Bradley wearing gray joggers and a black tee with a white graphic printed on the left chest. Irina kept her wavy brunette hair down while the Nightmare Alley actor’s locks appeared to be unbrushed. Lea stole the show in her adorable sparkly, purple dress that was decorated with gold stars. She paired it with shiny black shoes.

Bradley and Irina called it quits in 2019, but a report from Page Six revealed the pair are thinking about rekindling their romance after a recent tropical family vacation went swimmingly. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. She would like her daughter to have a sibling,” a source told the outlet.

“It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘Why not?’” the source added. “They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.” Irina and Bradley have not been in serious relationships with anyone else since they went their separate ways, although Bradley was linked to Anthony Weiner‘s ex-wife, Huma Abedin, for a short period of time earlier in the year.

The pair have successfully co-parented since their breakup, with an EXCLUSIVE source reporting to HollywoodLife in 2020 that the A Star Is Born actor “shares all the duties equally with Irina.” Furthermore, they have been spotted together several times throughout the years such as when they posed together at the 2022 Met Gala and when Irina supported Bradley at the New York premiere of 2021’s Nightmare Alley.