How Devoted Dad Bradley Cooper Makes Compromises To Co-Parent Lea, 2, With Ex Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper is such a doting dad to 2-year-old daughter Lea, and is committed to sharing custody with his ex-GF Irina Shayk!

Bradley Cooper, 45, loves being a dad! The Limitless actor shares his adorable 2-year-old daughter Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 34, and enjoys every second with her. “He’s the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” a source close to the former couple spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well,” the insider continued.

Despite Bradley and Irina’s surprising split in 2019 after four years of dating, the pair have worked out a system that puts Lea’s needs first. “There are still challenges because he does have a very busy schedule and she’s back at work now so there are times they have to compromise, and they do,” the source added. “He’s been making an effort to take projects that aren’t too far from New York so he can be there to share custody, he’s very committed. And so protective, if it were up to him he’d carry her everywhere. He’s totally devoted to Lea, it’s really sweet to see how much he loves being a dad.”

The super dad was just spotted dropping off Lea at her school on Monday, Mar. 9 in New York City and looked so smitten as he gave the toddler a kiss on the cheek! Lea hung onto her papa’s shoulders and was adorable as always with her monkey backpack, red shoes and cozy black puffer jacket. Bradley has proven to be such a doting dad since Lea came into his life, and is often seen spending quality one-on-one time with his only child. We couldn’t get over how sweet the duo looked while out for a scooter ride on Mar. 3, especially with little Lea’s ear-to-ear grin!

Just a week prior to the school drop off, Bradley and Irina also reunited for a family lunch with Lea. The exes dined at Pier59 Studios, where the super model was shooting for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret. The sighting came a year after the couple split in Jan. 2019, but they definitely seem like they’ve maintained a friendly relationship.