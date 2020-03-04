Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite For Lunch Date With Daughter, 2, Nearly 1 Year After Split

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are going the extra mile in co-parenting. The pair reunited for a lunch date in New York City with their two-year-old daughter, Lea, almost one year after their June 2019 split.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are proving there are absolutely no hard feelings between them. On March 3, the pair were spotted enjoying lunch together with their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, at Pier59 Studios in New York City, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight. As it would happen, the model, 34, was at the studio for a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot and little Lea and her Oscar nominated dad, 45, decided to stop by, the source shared with ET. The sighting comes nearly one year after Bradley and Irina’s June 2019 split, following the rush of awards success for Bradley’s film A Star Is Born. After nearly four years together, the couple called it quits during the summer of 2019. But that hasn’t stopped them from making their amicable breakup work on behalf of their daughter.

Only one month following their split, Irina and Bradley came to a mature decision to co-parent their daughter in the same place: NYC. Time and again, the former A-list couple has demonstrated just how dedicated they are to providing a semblance of consistency and stability for their little girl. Just in the past few days, Bradley was spotted out and about with Lea while she rode her little pink scooter on one of the Big Apple’s many sidewalks. On Feb. 26, Irina and Lea enjoyed some time out together in the city and went for a walk while holding on tightly to each other’s hands.

It shouldn’t come as a major shock that Bradley and Irina are spending time together after their split. “The two will continue to spend time together because of their daughter,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June 2019. “When they’re together, which is often because of their daughter, they don’t spend much time talking together, so the breakup news makes sense. But, the split seems to be very friendly and there’s no bad blood between the two,” the source confirmed. “They just want different things out of life. While it appears to be a mutual breakup, it seemed Irina wanted to end it more than Bradley, though Bradley knows it is what’s best.”

Even when they were together, Bradley and Irina were notoriously private about their relationship and family life with Lea. Though they did make red carpet appearances together a number of times — Irina memorably supported Bradley during the 2019 Academy Awards when A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars — they rarely spoke about their relationship. Now, it seems that the two are still maintaining that balance of professional and personal while making all the necessary accommodations for their sweet daughter, Lea.