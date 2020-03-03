Bradley Cooper and his two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, enjoyed a sunny day in New York City, as Lea rode her pink scooter on the sidewalk by her doting dad.

Although he is one of the most in-demand leading men in Hollywood, Bradley Cooper is making quality time with his two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, his top priority! On March 2, the A Star Is Born actor and director, 45, was spotted out and about in sunny New York City with little Lea in tow. Bradley sported a blue button down shirt and gray pants while wearing a laniard and identification card, likely from an event. While wearing some sunglasses to shield his eyes from the sun, he also carried Lea’s lunch box! His two-year-old, meanwhile, was all bundled up in a puffy black coat while riding her pink, three wheeled scooter. Safety was a major priority for Bradley, who had his daughter wear a helmet tightly on her head while riding her scooter!

It was so sweet to see the Oscar nominee and his daughter out and about, just a few days after Lea spent some time with her mom, Irina Shayk. On Feb. 26, the model, 34, was seen out and about in New York City with her daughter, who sported a fuzzy pink coat for the chilly day! Irina held on tightly to Lea’s little hand as the pair readied to cross the street amid busy NYC traffic. Much like her mom, Lea is becoming her own little fashionista! The two-year-old sported a dress with butterflies beneath her coat, and a pair of soft pink tights. While toting a purse with a cat on it, Lea wore a pink hat with a pompom on top to keep her nice and warm! Mom Irina wore a black and white ensemble with a black leather jacket for their time out.

Each time fans see Bradley and Irina out with their daughter, it only serves to reiterate just how dedicated the former couple is to raising their little girl together. The pair have been co-parenting Lea since coming to a decision in July 2019, following their June split. Though their split was quite shocking for fans everywhere, it was “a mutual breakup,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June. Despite calling it quits, though, Irina and Bradley have made their sweet little girl their main focus, with both residing in NYC to maintain some semblance of consistency for the two-year-old

Regardless of who she is spending time with, Lea is growing up to be such a sweet little girl and her parents are clearly devoted to giving her stability in life. Each new outing offers the opportunity for fans to see both Bradley and Irina in their element as proud parents. With spring and warmer weather just around the corner, we cannot wait to see their little one out and about more!