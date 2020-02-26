Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 2, Looks Too Cute In Pink Coat & Hat For Outing With Irina Shayk

Little Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is turning into quite the fashionista! The two-year-old was spotted out in chilly New York City with her mom, Irina Shayk, enjoying a stroll after spending time with her dad on Feb. 16!

Pretty in pink! Two-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper looked nice and toasty warm for her stroll with mom Irina Shayk on Feb. 26. The gorgeous model, 34, held tightly to Lea’s tiny hand as the pair readied to cross the street. Lea looked just like her fashionable mom in quite a fetching ensemble. She sported a fuchsia coat with panel cream colored buttons over a dress featuring butterflies. The toddler also wore dusty pink tights with flats and a similarly colored hat, while carrying a pint-sized purse with a cat on it through the Big Apple! Irina, ever the stylish mom, wore white pants, black boots, and a black leather jacket with sunglasses for their outing. It was such a sweet mother-daughter moment to see, just days after Lea’s dad, Bradley Cooper, spent time with the youngster.

Irina and Lea’s time together comes roughly a week after Bradley and Lea spent the day braving the New York winter weather. The A Star Is Born actor and director, 45, was spotted on Feb. 16 out and about with his little girl. Both Bradley and Lea were quite bundled up for their day out. Lea sported a puffy white coat and hat with a red pompom and red gloves. Bradley also stayed warm, wearing a cozy black hat and pea coat.

Fans have so enjoyed seeing the doting parents out with their tiny tot in New York City, especially since their split. The pair called it quits in June 2019 after nearly four years together. They have, however, both been so dedicated to maintaining a hands-on approach to their co-parenting with both living in NYC to give Lea’s life a semblance of balance. “Bradley is such a loving, hands-on father and constantly has Lea alone to himself, so he will have no trouble living the single dad life,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June 2019.

Clearly, these two have the complexities of co-parenting totally handled. With every new glimpse of Irina and Bradley out with their little girl, it only serves to reaffirm just how dedicated they are to their daughter. Fans cannot wait to see more of them in the future!