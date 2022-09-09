Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 5, In NYC Amid Romance Rumors With Ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk, 36, took to the streets of NYC for a walk with her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 5, on Sept. 8. The Russian-born model opted for a relaxed all-black look on Thursday with loose-fitting trousers and loosely-buttoned black long sleeve blouse. She paired the ensemble with on-trend dark sunglasses and Burberry loafers, and wore her soft brunette locks down with naturally loose waves.

Her daughter opted for an adorable floral dress and hot pink tights perfect for the late-summer outing. The cute toddler sported some stylish white Adidas sneakers while she held onto her momma’s hand. The mother-and-daughter trip comes just one week after Page Six reported that Irina may be rekindling her romance with Lea’s father, Bradley Cooper, 47.

A source close to Irina told the outlet that the pair are even considering having more children together after their tropical family vacation. “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the source said. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling.” In addition, the insider revealed that the A Star Is Born actor is in agreement with that idea.

Since the couple’s split three years ago, they have not become involved with anyone else in a serious way. The outlet’s source shared that, “They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.” They also said their relationship is “not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’ They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”

Following their breakup, Irina was linked to art dealer Vito Schnabel and rapper Kanye West, 45. Bradley was recently rumored to be dating Anthony Weiner’s ex Huma Abedin, Page Six reported on July 12. However, the source said that the outing with Huma was casual. The Sports Illustrated model featured Bradley on her Instagram on Aug. 28, further solidifying the reconnection that the outlet reported. Bradley and Irina seemed relaxed and happy on their vacation in a seemingly tropical location.

The attractive stars were first linked back in 2015 when they were spotted on a date together at the Broadway musical, Finding Neverland. They dated for about four years until their official split in 2019, but prior to that the two welcomed their baby girl on March 21, 2017. And even though they have not officially announced they are back together, they have been spotted spending time for months leading up to the source’s scoop. Irina shared a photo on her Instagram on May 4, posing with Bradley and Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala. She captioned the star-filled snapshot, “Met2022 the power of 🖤RT. @riccardotisci17 @nickiminaj @edward_enninful @kloss_films @naomi @katemossagency #stormzy @badbunnypr.”