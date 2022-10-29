Bradley Cooper & Daughter Lea, 5, Meet Up With Brooke Shields & Daughters Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16, For Lunch: Photos

It was quite a Hollywood affair in the Big Apple on Friday, Oct. 28 as Bradley Cooper and Brooke Shields hung out together with their children. The A Star Is Born director brought along his adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea, while the OG Calvin Klein model was accompanied by her two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16.

The incredibly gorgeous group had a date at Cafe Cluny in the West Village before taking over the New York streets. Bradley and Rowan held Lea’s hands as they made their way around the busy town over the Halloween weekend. And it was a very stylish outing, as everyone was dressed in their best casual, yet chic ensembles.

It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008. Quite a few things have changed for Bradley since that production, including the beginning and end of his romance with supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares little Lea. He also went on to win a Grammy, along with numerous Academy Award nominations, for his work on the song “Shallow” with Lady Gaga for the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Brooke has been busy raising her gorgeous girls since she last worked with Bradley. She recently opened up about one of Grier’s first modeling gigs, which happened to be a mother-daughter shoot for Victoria’s Secret Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign. “It really was surreal to watch her do her homework while we were waiting for our part to be done and I just had this flashback of me doing the same thing– with the clips in her hair and she was working on her chem or something like that,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “The circle of life just happening right in front of you! And I just was looking at her gorgeous little baby skin and face.”

Brooke shares the two girls with husband Chris Henchy, who she wed in 2001 after meeting him through mutual friends. Chris is Brooke’s second husband; she wed tennis star Andre Agassi in 1997, but the pair were divorced two years later. Brooke and Chris live together in Greenwich Village, New York, with their two daughters.