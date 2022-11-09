Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Friends Are ‘Rooting For Them’ To Reconcile (Exclusive)

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been causing a stir recently with some very public displays of affection. From Irina, 36, sitting on Bradley’s lap while wearing lingerie to grabbing his butt on the streets of NYC, it seems that Cooper, 47, and Shayk are back together – and that’s what their inner circle wants most of all. “Bradley’s very protective of his privacy when it comes to Irina, so the fact that they’re being so public is very significant,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s been chatter about them getting back together for a while now, and everyone’s rooting for them because they’re a good match.”

“It’s obvious there’s a lot of love between them, and the beautiful thing is that through their whole breakup, they were able to maintain this amazing friendship,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. Bradley and Irina, who share a daughter, Leah, 5, broke up in 2019 but “never lost that connection,” per the insider. “And they’re both so devoted to Leah, no matter how busy they get with work, she comes first, having that common bond is a big plus.”

The recent round of reconciliation rumors began in the summer but ramped up toward the end of October. Bradley and Irina attended an event for the clothing brand Self-Portrait in New York City on the day before Halloween. They also took Leah out Trick-or-Treating, with their daughter dressed as a pink fairy, while Irina dressed up like late pin-up icon Bettie Page. Bradley, for his costume, dressed like a bear. Irina later lived out her full Bettie Page fantasy by lounging in Bradley’s lap for a photo. “Bear with me…” she captioned the Instagram gallery. A week later, Irina grabbed Bradley’s butt while they were out and about in NYC.

Bradley and Irina sparked talk of a possible renewed romance when they went on vacation together in the summer. Soon after Irina shared the vacation photos of her and Bradley in their tropical paradise, Page Six reported that the former couple was “considering getting back together” and that Irina “would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

Since breaking up in 2019, both Bradley and Irina have tried their hands at dating. He was rumored to have dated Huma Abedin earlier this year, while Irina reportedly had a brief fling with Kayne “Ye” West in 2021.