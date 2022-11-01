Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite For Trick-Or-Treating With Daughter Lea, 5: Photos

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, reunited on the eve of Halloween to take their adorable daughter Lea, 5, trick-or-treating. The former couple, who split in June 2019, were photographed walking on the sidewalks of New York City as they held the tot’s hand and showed off costumes. Bradley dressed up as a bear while Irina flaunted a Bettie Page look that included black lingerie under a long black coat and a long black wig.

Little Lea also stole the show with her own costume, which included a glittery pink dress. The party of three looked content and happy as they strolled around other trick-or-treaters and collected candy. They also stopped to chat with others at some point and shared laughs.

Bradley and Irina’s Halloween outing with Lea comes just one day after they were seen hanging out at a fashion event together. It was for the clothing brand Self-Portrait and they both smiled as they posed for a photo with two other people there. The snapshot was shared by Self-Portrait’s official Instagram account and sparked reconciliation rumors, which started this past summer.

Bradley and Irina first started dating in 2015 and welcomed Lea in 2017. They eventually split two years later but have often been seen on outings with their daughter on and off since then. They also recently went on a family vacation, according to reports, and an insider told Page Six that they were seriously considering getting back together.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together,” the source told the outlet. “She would like her daughter to have a sibling. They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.”

“It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’” the source continued. “They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in.”